Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Alejandro Larrive Sells 1,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30.
Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.17, for a total transaction of C$67,174.50.
- On Monday, May 13th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00.
Methanex Price Performance
MX opened at C$66.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$52.99 and a 52-week high of C$74.25.
Methanex Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.97%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
