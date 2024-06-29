Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE MXC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mexco Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mexco Energy in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXC

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.