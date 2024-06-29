MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 371,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

MFM stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

