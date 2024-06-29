Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MU opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

