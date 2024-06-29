MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $33.01

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $34.15. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 131,952 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

