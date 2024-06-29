MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.49. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,932 shares.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.