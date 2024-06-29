MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNDO opened at $1.86 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MIND C.T.I.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

