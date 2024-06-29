Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 0.6%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 11,210,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
