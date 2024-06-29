MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at 8.53 on Friday. MISUMI Group has a 1-year low of 6.63 and a 1-year high of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.94.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MISUMI Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.