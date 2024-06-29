MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at 8.53 on Friday. MISUMI Group has a 1-year low of 6.63 and a 1-year high of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.94.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.