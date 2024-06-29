MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at 8.53 on Friday. MISUMI Group has a 1-year low of 6.63 and a 1-year high of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.94.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

