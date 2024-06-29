Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MODN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

