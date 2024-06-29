Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.