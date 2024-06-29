Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$17.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

