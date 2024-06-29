Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Mural Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

