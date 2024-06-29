Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down to $24.02

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNEGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.02, but opened at $20.97. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 611,170 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

