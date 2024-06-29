National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.00.

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.66 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

