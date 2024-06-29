National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Approximately 140,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 161,976 shares.The stock last traded at $51.13 and had previously closed at $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

