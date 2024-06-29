National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $44.12

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.16. National Beverage shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 16,450 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

