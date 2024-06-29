NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NatWest Group by 180.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

