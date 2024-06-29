nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for nCino in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,322,660 shares of company stock valued at $108,539,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

