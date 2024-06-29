NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

