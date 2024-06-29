Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Down 3.1%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Neometals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

