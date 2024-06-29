NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $123.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NetEase Price Performance
NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. NetEase has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.