Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $687.89 and last traded at $683.04. Approximately 600,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,981,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

