NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NURO opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

