NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NURO opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
