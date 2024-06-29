Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of NINOY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.56. Nikon has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.29 million. Research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

