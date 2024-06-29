Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDGPF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

