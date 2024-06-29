Norway Savings Bank Acquires 56 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $502.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.36. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $506.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

