Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

