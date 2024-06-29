Norway Savings Bank Buys 84 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $170.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

