Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 136,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

