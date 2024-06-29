Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.