Norway Savings Bank Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

UPS stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.