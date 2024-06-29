Norway Savings Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

DLR opened at $152.05 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

