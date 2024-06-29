Norway Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

