Norway Savings Bank Has $1.46 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

