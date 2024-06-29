Norway Savings Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

