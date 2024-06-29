Norway Savings Bank Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

