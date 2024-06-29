Norway Savings Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VCIT stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

