Norway Savings Bank Has $621,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

