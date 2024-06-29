Norway Savings Bank Has $668,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average of $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.