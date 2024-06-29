Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 662.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 32,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.