Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

