Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.80 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

