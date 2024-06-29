Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

