Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,414 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

