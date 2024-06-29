Norway Savings Bank Sells 14,347 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 200,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 680,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

