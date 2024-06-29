Norway Savings Bank Sells 297 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

