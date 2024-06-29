Norwood Financial Corp Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.