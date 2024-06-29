Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs comprises 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Notable Labs Stock Down 6.3 %

NTBL stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Notable Labs has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Notable Labs ( NASDAQ:NTBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Notable Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTBL. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Notable Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

