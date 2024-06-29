NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

